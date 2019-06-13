Services
Martha Hynus
Martha Gail Hynus


Martha Gail Hynus Obituary
Martha Gail Hynus

The Plains - Martha Gail Hynus, 79 of The Plains, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. Born April 29, 1940 in Greeneville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Alma Murray.

Martha was a knowledgeable woman who could answer any question she was asked. She loved to read and garden, and her children and grandchildren were held very close to her heart. She will be missed dearly.

She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Roger) Pappas, Rebecca Pappas, George Pappas, Shanna (Darin) Hynus, Shane Hynus; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Janet Murray and Crystal (Reed) Bower; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Besides her parents, she is proceeded in death by her husband, Robert E. Hynus; daughter, Sherry Pappas; grandchild, Olivia Wamsley; and siblings, Bunny, Larry, and Roy.

Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where cremation will take place. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave the family a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 13, 2019
