Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110

Martha Jeanine "Marti" Holland


1936 - 2019
Martha Jeanine "Marti" Holland Obituary
Martha "Marti" Jeanine Holland

San Antonio, TX - Martha "Marti" Jeanine Holland, age 83, passed away at her residence in San Antonio, TX surrounded by her loving family on September 11, 2019. She was born June 20, 1936 in Columbus, OH to the late Ralph Orville Skinner and Alpha Jean Eden. Marti was a strong, vibrant person who loved things or hated them, no in between. She had a lifetime passion for oil painting. In addition, she loved the beach and collecting seashells. She is preceded in death by her husband, Theodore E. Holland and sister, Betty Joanne Skinner. Marti is survived by her brother, Ray Skinner; three children, Ted, Todd and Jeannine Holland; grandchildren, Erin, Katie and Benjamin; great granddaughter, Laurel. Family and friends may visit 4-7:00pm on Wednesday, September 18, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St. Canal Winchester, OH 43110. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the ALS Association, 1170 Old Henderson Rd # 221, Columbus, OH 43220. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019
