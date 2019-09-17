|
Martha "Marti" Jeanine Holland
San Antonio, TX - Martha "Marti" Jeanine Holland, age 83, passed away at her residence in San Antonio, TX surrounded by her loving family on September 11, 2019. She was born June 20, 1936 in Columbus, OH to the late Ralph Orville Skinner and Alpha Jean Eden. Marti was a strong, vibrant person who loved things or hated them, no in between. She had a lifetime passion for oil painting. In addition, she loved the beach and collecting seashells. She is preceded in death by her husband, Theodore E. Holland and sister, Betty Joanne Skinner. Marti is survived by her brother, Ray Skinner; three children, Ted, Todd and Jeannine Holland; grandchildren, Erin, Katie and Benjamin; great granddaughter, Laurel. Family and friends may visit 4-7:00pm on Wednesday, September 18, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St. Canal Winchester, OH 43110. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the ALS Association, 1170 Old Henderson Rd # 221, Columbus, OH 43220. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019