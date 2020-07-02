1/
Martha Kennedy
Martha Kennedy

Amanda - Martha J. Kennedy, 79, passed away on June 30, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice House, Port Charlotte, Florida. She was born January 12, 1941, to Merle and Marjorie Kinser of Amanda. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and her family meant everything to her.

She is survived by one daughter, Tammy Baker of Port Charlotte, and two sons, Larry (Judy) of Port Charlotte, and Tony (Lesa) of Stoutsville, and her wonderful grandchildren and great grandchildren, and a sister, Roselyn. She was preceded in death, by her loving husband, Larry, her parents, and one sister, Vivian.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 7, at 11 am, with calling hours one hour prior to the service, at Taylor -Theller Funeral Home, 111 W Main St, Amanda. Rev. Marilin Miller officiating. Burial in Amanda Township Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Alzheimer's research in lieu of flowers.

Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.






Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
