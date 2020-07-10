Martha Rose Teesdale
Thornville - Memorial Visitation for Martha Rose Teesdale, 82, of Thornville, will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 5 until 7 :00 p.m., in the chapel of the Thornville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, 56 South Main St in Thornville. Inurnment to follow in the Millersport Cemetery.
Martha passed away Wednesday evening, July 8, 2020 in Lancaster, following a brief illness. She was born June 5, 1938 in Perry, Iowa, the daughter of the late Steve and Bernadine (Stofer) Knihal.
A lifelong homemaker, Martha was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed bowling, ceramics and plastic crafts.
She is survived by her loving family: husband Richard Charles Teesdale Sr., daughter Denise Lynn Teesdale, sons Richard Charles Teesdale Jr., Howard Allan Teesdale and her grandchildren Maximillian, Jessica.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a grandson James "Jimmy" Wolfe Jr.
The family prefers that memorial contributions in her memory be directed to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr, S.W., Heath, Ohio 43056. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Thornville, is honored to care for Martha Rose and her family. www.hoskinsonfuneral.com