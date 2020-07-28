Marti Geiger



Sugar Grove - Martina "Marti" Geiger 68, passed away peacefully at Fairfield Medical Center on July 27, 2020 after a lengthy and courageous battle with Cancer. Marti was born on November 13, 1951 to the late Billy and Jackie Cole. Her sister, Chris Wears passed away previously. Marti is survived by her husband, Jake and family pet, Vladdy. She graduated from Lancaster High School in the class of 1970 and then went to work with Chemical Bank in Worthington, Ohio. Marti loved to read and go boating for years on the Ohio River and loved her animals.A special thank you to the FMC Emergency Department, ICU, 5th Floor Ever Lasting Care Dept., and Hospice, for all their help and support.At her request, no services will be held, Dignity Cremation by Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be sent to: Fairfield Area Humane Society 1721 Granville Pike, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.









