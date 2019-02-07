|
Martin K. Campbell
AMANDA - Martin K. Campbell 58 of Amanda, Ohio passed away at his residence surrounded by his family and friends on Monday, February 4, 2019 after a long battle with cancer, my husband has gone to be with his maker. He was born on May 9, 1960 to the late Lloyd "Slim" and Martha Campbell.
He served in the US Air Force as a Sgt., Eagle Scouts, participated in Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and was passionately involved in the Fairfield County Humane Society. Martin attended Amanda Christian Church and his life long career was in the IT field at Spectrum where he where he later retired from. He enjoyed traveling, family, farming and he also served at several food pantries.
Martin is survived by his wife, Tammy; daughter, Jessi Campbell of the home; step-daughters, Melia (Josh) Burkhart of Cincinnati, Ohio and Megan (Danny) Wheeler of Torrance, California; step granddaughter, Valen and step grandson, Cohen; God daughter, Lydia Wilcocks; sisters, Gayle McKenzie of Lancaster, Ohio, Jean (Jerry) Smutylo of Mansfield, Ohio and Jodi (How) Miller of Lancaster, Ohio; brothers, Gary Campbell and Jack Campbell both of Lancaster, Ohio, Steve (Jane) Campbell of Sugar Grove, Ohio and Jim (Kelly) Campbell of Hilliard, Ohio; sister-in-law, Carolyn Campbell of Lancaster, Ohio, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ed Campbell, brother-in-law, Gene McKenzie and sister-in-law, Kathy Campbell.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Pastors Phil Dement and John King officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with the Lancaster Veterans Burial Detail conducting military rites at the cemetery. Friends may visit Friday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home and Saturday 1 hour prior to the service.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Fairfield County Dog Adoption Center and Shelter, 1715 Granville Pike, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd. SE, Newark, OH 43055-9925.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019