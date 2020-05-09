|
Marvine Judy
Millersport - Marvine Judy, 86 of Millersport passed away on Saturday, May 9th, 2020 at the Pickering House. Marvine was born on November 23rd, 1933 in Walnut Township, Ohio to the late Cecil and Anna Hite. She was a member of the Licking Primitive Baptist Church, as well as a member of the Fairfield Co. Chapter of Ohio Genealogical Society. Marvine also had worked for the Fairfield County Fair Office for many years.
Marvine is survived by her son, Robert M. Judy; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Richard M. Judy.
The family would like to thank the staff at FairHoPe Hospice and the Pickering House for their loving care and compassion for Marvine.
Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 at 11AM at the Thurston Primitive Baptist Cemetery with Pastors Jack Allen and John Krumm officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5PM-8PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to either the Fairfield County Chapter of Ohio Genealogy Society, 503 Lenwood Drive, Lancaster, Ohio 43130; the Licking Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Chris Baker, 4685 North Ridge Road, Alexandria, Ohio 43001, or FairHoPe Hospice, 2828 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 9 to May 11, 2020