Mary Alice Welsh
Lancaster - Mary Alice (Wall) Welsh, 89 of Lancaster passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her residence. She was born on November 14, 1930 in Lucasville, OH to the late Norman and Clara (Sizemore) Wall. Alice had a long career working for various banks in Lancaster and Rushville. She recently lived in Sonoma, California with her second husband until his passing in early 2020. She then moved back to Ohio to be with family.
Alice is survived by her children Vicky (William) Bragg, Martin Welsh, Ronald Welsh, Timothy Welsh and Michael (Lyn) Welsh; grandchildren, Jennifer and Joshua Welsh, Lisa (Chuck) Stilwell, Nevada (Michal) Welsh, Nick (Julie) Welsh, Nate Welsh, Micayla Gunther, Tim W. Welsh, Gabriel Welsh and Candace Welsh; 5 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild; siblings, Wanda Long, Dottie Justus, Linda Shields, and Kenneth Wall.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband William H. Welsh, second husband, Chuck Young, siblings, Earl (Arlene) Wall, Norman Wall, Zella (Dane) Cox, and brothers-in-law, Wayne Long, William Justice, and Butch Shields.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. on Friday until the time of service. We will be doing social distancing, following health protocol and requiring wearing of masks. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net
