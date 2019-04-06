|
|
Mary Ann Alten
Lancaster - Mary Ann Alten, age 92 of Lancaster, passed away April 4, 2019 at Bickford of Lancaster. Mary Ann was born March 21, 1927 in Lancaster, daughter of the late Pearl F. and Mary Margaret (Shumaker) Blosser. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. She loved dogs, nature, and birdwatching. She also enjoyed refinishing furniture.
Mary Ann is survived by her children, Angela (Ed) Young, of San Antonio, TX, Chris Alten, of Lancaster, Susie (Tim) Murphy, of Tampa, FL, Amy (Bill) Largent, of Galena, OH; one grandson, Frank (Robin) Jinks, of Aurora, IL; and one great granddaughter, Carson Jinks. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert E. Alten, and brother, Charles Blosser.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 308 Elm St, Sugar Grove, Fr. James Walter, Celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME where a Vigil Service will be held at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 132 South High St., Lancaster, Ohio 43130, or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 308 Elm St., Sugar Grove, Ohio 43155.
To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019