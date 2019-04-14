Mary Ann (Syfert) Harmon



Bremen - Mary Ann (Syfert) Harmon, 68, of Bremen, passed peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019 at her residence. She was born July 10, 1950 in Lancaster, Ohio to William Duane and Eleanor L. (Bowersock) Syfert.



Mary attended Rushcreek Memorial High School. In her younger years, she enjoyed riding bikes, roller skating, riding horses, dancing and playing games. Mary worked at the A & W Rootbeer on Fair Ave because she got to wear roller skates. She also babysat her siblings and the neighborhood kids. Her most recent job was with Crestview Nursing Home. She enjoyed crocheting.



Mary had the warmest heart and the biggest smile and loved to kid around and have fun with family and friends Her love for dancing always involved a van full of sisters headed to square dance parties at the Party Barns. Mary always put everybody before herself, giving whatever she had for her family that she loved deeply. Mary's favorite holiday was Christmas and if you ever drove by her house you would know. Her house was decorated like the Griswalds.



Mary is survived by her mother; her husband of 51 years, Ronald William Harmon; sons, Steve A. (Tammy) Harmon and John (Becky) Harmon; daughters, Ronda L. (Michael) McNichols, Betty J. (Ronald) Withem and Millie J. (Bob) Taynor; 10 grandchildren, Sean and Jason Harmon, Rachel (Cody Balfaser) Withem, TJ Withem, Chase Harmon, Crystal Barton, Mary Ann Carter Crips, Jessie Carter, Brittney Carter and Ben Harmon; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Dave (Shirley) Syfert, , Jean Phillips(Bill Brown), Tom (Diane) Syfert, Sarah Alexander, Sandy (Andy) Kilbarger, Connie (Allen) Robey, Shelby (Don Reinschield) Syfert and William (Donna) Syfert; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father; daughters, Sandra Kay Harmon and Mary Jo Carter; and sister, Linda Syfert Julian.



Friends may visit with Mary's family Tuesday, April 16th from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Funeral services will take place Wednesday at 10 AM in the funeral home with Mary's brother, Pastor William Syfert officiciating. Graveside services will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Morgan Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary