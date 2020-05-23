|
Mary Ann "Annie" Hudnall
Lancaster -
Mary Ann "Annie" Hudnall, age 86, of Lancaster passed away on Friday, May 22nd, 2020 at the Pickering House surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Charles and Mildred Hummel McFarland in Columbus on March 3, 1934. She worked as an auditor at JCPenny's and later managed rental properties. She was a member of the 6th Ave. United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling, bowling, flying in her husband's plane, gardening, playing cards, but most of all she loved spending time with her amazing family. She had a talent for baking and enjoyed sharing it with others. Annie will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her loving husband, Joe Hudnall; daughter, Jody Gilbert; grandsons, Dan (Sarah) Gilbert of Upper Arlington, Aaron (Maggie) Gilbert, and Brendan Gilbert; 3 great grandchildren, Madelyn Edgar, Adalyn and Colton Gilbert; brother-in-law, Roy (Mary Anne) Laird; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law Dale Gilbert; and sister, Barbara Laird.
Caring Cremation has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and a graveside service will take place on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 1PM at Forest Rose Cemetery officiated by Chaplain Kermit Welty. Family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service at the cemetery maintaining social distance. A special thanks to the hard working individuals at the Pickering House for their care and devotion. Memorials can be made in Annie's name to Fairhope Hospice 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
