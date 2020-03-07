|
Mary Ann Kinser
Lancaster - Mary Ann Kinser, 91 of Lancaster passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Pickering House. She was born on June 21, 1928 in Lancaster to the late Leo and Bertha (Before) Kilbarger. Mary Ann was a retired realtor.
She was a member of St. Mark Church, Ladies Auxiliary of the V.F.W. Post 3761 Baltimore, and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus.
Mary Ann is survived by her children Dianne (Ray) Winenger, John (Starlene) Kinser, Ron (Sheri) Kinser, Jim Kinser, Bev (Colin) Weaver, Kevin Kinser; 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Marilyn Kilbarger and Helen Kilbarger, and many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents, husband of 65 years, Rexford Lisle "Rex" Kinser, daughters-in-law Betty Kinser and Cheryl Kinser, brothers Bernard, Jim, Francis, Ray, Carl, Patrick and David Kilbarger, sisters Bertha Kistler and Teresa Sherburn.
Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30AM Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. Mark Church with Fr. Peter Gideon as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8PM at the SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with a vigil service at 4:00PM.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Mark Church or FAIRHOPE Hospice in Mary Ann's memory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020