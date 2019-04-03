Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Lancaster, OH
Service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Lancaster, OH
Lancaster - Beloved Aunt - Mary Ann Wake, of Lancaster, Ohio, aged 75, passed away on March 26, 2019. She was born in Staunton, Virginia, on May 24, 1943. She graduated from Abilene Christian College (Texas), and taught elementary school in Texas and Ohio. She was a member of First Baptist Church.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, William F. Wake and Arrahwanna Wake, and her brother, William B. Wake. She is survived by her sister-in-law Caroline Wake (Richmond, VA), by nephews and nieces: William C. Wake (Williamsburg, VA), Steven Wake (Vienna, VA), Douglas Wake (Falls Church, VA), Lynn Schick (Springfield, MO), and Becky Cullen (Pinson, AL), as well as seven great-nephews, three great-nieces, and one great-grand-nephew.

Memorial service at First Baptist Church of Lancaster on Sunday, April 7: Visitation from 1-2 pm, and service at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to First Baptist or .
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019
