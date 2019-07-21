|
Mary Arter
Lancaster - Mary Catherine (Beiter) Arter, age 81 of Lancaster, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born August 27, 1937 in Lancaster, daughter of the late Wilford and Loretta (Estep) Beiter. She was the third oldest of ten siblings-Anna Louise, Raymond, George, Loretta, Jim, Betty, Rosella, Clara, and Robert.
Mary graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1955. After graduating, she began working for Rushville Bank and eventually South Central Power. On October 14, 1961 Mary married the love of her life, David Arter. Together, they had four beautiful children-Michael, Jeffrey, Steven and Christine. Upon having her children, Mary stepped out of the workforce to be the best wife and mother ever. Mary's legacy will continue in those whose lives she touched. Her compassion and faith gave her the guidance she needed to nurture and raise her family. Mary loved her family and was happiest being surrounded by them. She spoke with pride about her family and her faith.
"Mom, thank you for being there. Listening to us. Teaching us and forgiving us. See you soon sweet mother. We love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck."
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; sister Anna Louise; granddaughter, Elizabeth Rose "Bethie". She is survived by her husband of 57 years, David L. Arter; children, Michael (Kristi), Jeffrey (Marilyn), Steven (Jennie) and Christine (Scott Reed) Arter, all of Lancaster; 11 grandchildren, Joshua, Ashley, Kaitlyn, Kellie, Jacob, Jordan (Kristin), Patrick (Erin), Ryan, Jessyca, Nicklas (Francessca), and Kaden; 4 great grandchildren, William, Emma, Claire, and Laila; siblings, Raymond (Charlotte) Beiter, George Beiter, Loretta (Paul) Fox, Jim (Margie) Beiter, Betty (Tom) Funk, Rosella (Edward) Shaw, Clara Beiter and Robert (Cindy) Beiter.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 1343 Wheeling Rd., Lancaster, Fr. Craig Eilerman, Celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 21, 2019