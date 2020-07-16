Mary Carol Gardner



Barberton - Mary Carol Gardner, age 87, loving mother and grandma, died peacefully Sunday, July 12, 2020.



Mary was born March 24, 1933 in Port Washington, OH to the late David Earl and Mary Hazel Hammersley Roenbaugh. She was a devoted wife and a loving mother to her children. She was an excellent homemaker, cook, and gardener. She enjoyed many varieties of crafts, sewing, crocheting, quilting, to name a few, and was well-known for her beautiful, hand-made greeting cards.



Mary is survived by her children, Bob (Judy) Brown of Akron, Pamela (Dick) Klusty of New Franklin, and MaryBeth (Larry) Tipton of Delaware. She is survived by 12 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, and brother, Bob Roenbaugh of Phoenix, Arizona.



In addition to her parents and husband Kenny Gardner, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Earl "Buddy" Roenbaugh, sisters, Betty Caton, Dorothy Bliss, and Jean Kilchenman, son, Richard "Richie" Brown, daughter, Patricia Brown Thompson, and grandson, Larry Edward Tipton II.



Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service for Mary at Green Mound Cemetery, 3430 Crumley Road, Lancaster, OH 43130, on Friday, July 17, at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Mel Truex will officiate with burial immediately following.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mary Gardner's name to Brookdale Hospice, 3380 Brecksville Rd, Ste 101, Richfield, OH 44286. Donations to the Green Mound Cemetery are also appreciated, c/o Treasurer Ron Hedges, 5761 Royalton Rd, Lancaster, OH 43130.









