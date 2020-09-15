Mary Catherine Liff



Columbus - 1934 - 2020



Mary Catherine Liff of Columbus, age 86, died peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at West Park Memory Care Center after a five-year struggle with vascular dementia. She was born on May 6, 1934, in Lancaster, Ohio, the daughter of Bernard F. Liff and Della (Tigner) Liff who both predeceased her. Her brother, Robert F. Liff, also preceded her in death. Mary grew up in Lancaster, Logan and Columbus, and was a 1952 graduate of Hamilton Township High School. She was a secretary for several companies as well as a doctor's receptionist during her working career. Mary was a quiet and gentle person and an avid reader who loved cats. She was a resident of Northland Senior Village Condominiums from 1989 to 2016, where she had several good friends. Her illness required her to move to Whetstone Gardens Assisted Living Center and then to West Park Memory Care Center. She is survived by her niece Lori (Laurent) Dekydtspotter and two grandnieces, Chloe and Camille Dekydtspotter, all of Bloomington, Indiana; cousins Larry (Jayne) Liff of Columbus, Elmer (June) Liff of Lancaster, Kathleen (Lester) Lockhart of Lancaster, Ruth (Carl) Ramsey of Lakeland, Florida, Gretta Ware of Tucson, Arizona, and Gregory (Cindy) Moore of Columbus. Mary arranged for cremation by Schoedinger Funeral Home, and requested no memorial service. The family thanks all the caregivers of the Macintosh Company and Bella Care Hospice who helped Mary with such kindness and respect during her long illness.









