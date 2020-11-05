Mary Clark
Lancaster - Mary Pauline Clark, age 88 of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Crestview Manor Nursing Home. She was born in Lancaster on March 10, 1932 to the late Carey and Florence (Piper) Houseworth. Mary enjoyed reading and doing jigsaw puzzles. She was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church.
She is survived by her children, Rick (Mary Ann) Rutter, Vincent (Jeannie) Rutter, and Mary (Karl) Stratton; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; siblings, Mark (Debbie) Houseworth and Rose (Dale) Hart; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Melita Moore and Mary Ann Ballinger and brother, David Houseworth.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mark Catholic Church on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Peter Gideon as Celebrant. Friends may visit 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Sheridan Funeral Home. We will be following health protocol and requiring masks be worn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark Catholic Church, 324 Gay St. Lancaster, OH 43130.
To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net
and click obituaries.