Mary Dunnington
Lancaster - Mary "Mimi" Dunnington, age 74 of Lancaster, passed away at Fairfield Medical Center on September 8, 2020. She was born on October 2, 1945 in Lancaster to Howard and June (McAnespie) Kennedy. Mary was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband, David; children, Joshua Dunnington, Michele (James Linehan) Dunnington, and Emily (Jake) Baltz; grandchildren, Addison, Parker, Lilly, and John; siblings, Mike (Rita) Kennedy, Greg (Kat) Kennedy, Steve (Susie) Kennedy, Chris (Marc) Kuttler, and Betsy Bibler; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents and infant sister, Janie Susan.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church with Fr. Craig Eilerman, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Sheridan Funeral Home. We will be practicing social distancing and requiring masks be worn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society or American Cancer Society
.
