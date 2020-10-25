Mary E. Babbert



Lancaster - Mary E. Babbert, 92 of Lancaster passed away on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at Crestview Rehabilitation. Mary was born on November 16th, 1927 in Cottageville, West Virginia to the late Artie M. and Anna O. Donahue. She was a Graduate in the first graduating class at Ohio Christian University and a devout Christian. Mary was a longtime pianist, playing for 55 years at her church. She loved butterflies, and was a Charter Member of the Lancaster Old Car Club with her husband, Bill.



Mary is survived by her daughter, Rebekah (David) Noble; grandson, Devin (Racheal) Starner; great-grandchildren, Bentley, Alexus, and Cyrus Starner; as well as many other loving family members and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. CL "Bill" Babbert; parents; brother, Miller Donahue; and her sister, Ruth Ann Starner.



Dignity Cremation is to take place through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. A Celebration of Mary's Life is to be announced at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store