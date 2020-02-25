Services
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
Mary E. Kennedy

Thornville - Mary E. Kennedy, 87, of Thornville, passed away on February 24, 2020. She was born to the late John and Minnie Fisher on May 5, 1932.

Mary was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, and the Parthena Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star and an avid Buckeye Fan.

She is survived by her son, Paul (Terrye) Kennedy; daughter Marilyn (Jeffrey) Leitnaker, and Michelle (William Scott, M.D.) Ballinger; grandchildren, Heather (Jason) Stoike, Heidi (John) Comstock, Brandon (Megan) Leitnaker, Thomas (Amy) Ballinger, Alexandria Ballinger, Stephanie (Sam) Schmelzer, Shannon (Jamey) Bartlett, and James (Sherri) Wagner; and many great grandchildren.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. "Buck" Kennedy; brother, Lester Fisher; and her parents.

A funeral service will take place at 10:30 AM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 207 S. Main Street, Baltimore, OH, 43105 with Reverend Jill Dunlap officiating. Family and friends my visit on Thursday from 4-8 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the at .

To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
