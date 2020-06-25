Mary E. Rutan
Lancaster - Mary E. (Lee) Rutan, 86 passed away peacefully in the morning at Altercare Lanfair on June 24th, 2020. Mary was born in Lancaster, OH to the late Herbert & Marie (Eaton) Lee on May 30, 1934. Mary graduated from St Mary's high school in 1952. She worked at Diamond Power and went on to work at Rockwell International. She enjoyed spending time with her family, fishing, thrifting, mushroom hunting & dinners at Todd's Mountain View.
Mary is preceded in death by parents; husband, Ivor "Hollywood" Rutan; brother, George Lee; son, Douglas Winner; and niece, Brenda Casserly.
Mary is survived by loving daughter, Leigh Winner of Columbus; son, Steve (Trisha) Winner, of Lake Placid, FL; brother, Joe (Betty) Lee of Lancaster; grandson, Matthew (Tiara) Winner of Columbus; great grandchildren, Aubriella & Ashton Winner; sister-in-law Edna Lee; niece, Donna (Bob) Clay; nephew, Joey (Pam) Lee all of Lancaster; and many cousins.
The family would like to thank Altercare Lanfair, Heartland nursing home, & FairHope Hospice for their tremendous care of our loved one.
Donations can be made in Mary's name to Fairhope Hospice 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster OH 43130 or Alzheimer's Association 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215
A funeral service will take place on Wednesday at 12:30PM at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. Calling will take place one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial will follow the service at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.