Mary Esta Miller
Bremen - Mary Esta Miller, 72, of Bremen, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Pickering House. She was born March 16, 1948 in Fairmont, WV the daughter of Albert Boyd and Juanita Maxine (DeVault) Trickett. She was a graduate of Fairfield Union High School and had been a member of the Eagles and the Junction City American Legion Auxillary.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Jenifer (Johnny) Payne; step-son, Vic (Christine) Miller; grandchildren, Everett and Carmelle Curry, Hayden, Paxton, Camryn, Jensen and Ryan Payne; sisters, Shirley (Butch) England and Pat (John) Tirtonegoro; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert "Bob" Miller and nephew, Jay England.
A time to visit with Mary's family will take place Tuesday from 5 - 8 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Private graveside service will be held at Grandview Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Mary's memory to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com