1/
Mary Esta Miller
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Esta Miller

Bremen - Mary Esta Miller, 72, of Bremen, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Pickering House. She was born March 16, 1948 in Fairmont, WV the daughter of Albert Boyd and Juanita Maxine (DeVault) Trickett. She was a graduate of Fairfield Union High School and had been a member of the Eagles and the Junction City American Legion Auxillary.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Jenifer (Johnny) Payne; step-son, Vic (Christine) Miller; grandchildren, Everett and Carmelle Curry, Hayden, Paxton, Camryn, Jensen and Ryan Payne; sisters, Shirley (Butch) England and Pat (John) Tirtonegoro; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert "Bob" Miller and nephew, Jay England.

A time to visit with Mary's family will take place Tuesday from 5 - 8 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Private graveside service will be held at Grandview Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Mary's memory to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
(740) 569-4155
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morgan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved