Mary Francis Maynard
Thornville - Mary Francis Maynard, 73, of Thornville, passed away March 27, 2019 in the Selma Markowitz Hospice Care Center in Newark following an extended illness. Mary was born October 1, 1945 in Lancaster,the daughter of the late Paul and Rosemary (Heston) Eaton.
A lifelong homemaker, she enjoyed cooking and caring for others.
She is survived by her loving family: children: Rosemary (Bart) Levin of Thornville, Rocksann West of Granville, Bob (Judy) Lindsey of Coshocton, Bobbi (Bradley) Herbert of Thornville and Roy Maynard of Thornville, her 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Honoring Mary's wishes, there will not be any visitation or public services. Private cremation arrangements have been completed for the family.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Thornville, is honored to care for Mary and the Maynard family.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019