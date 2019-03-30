Services
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Thornville
56 South Main Street
Thornville, OH 43076
(740) 246-6334
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Maynard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Francis Maynard


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Francis Maynard Obituary
Mary Francis Maynard

Thornville - Mary Francis Maynard, 73, of Thornville, passed away March 27, 2019 in the Selma Markowitz Hospice Care Center in Newark following an extended illness. Mary was born October 1, 1945 in Lancaster,the daughter of the late Paul and Rosemary (Heston) Eaton.

A lifelong homemaker, she enjoyed cooking and caring for others.

She is survived by her loving family: children: Rosemary (Bart) Levin of Thornville, Rocksann West of Granville, Bob (Judy) Lindsey of Coshocton, Bobbi (Bradley) Herbert of Thornville and Roy Maynard of Thornville, her 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Honoring Mary's wishes, there will not be any visitation or public services. Private cremation arrangements have been completed for the family.

HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Thornville, is honored to care for Mary and the Maynard family.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Thornville
Download Now