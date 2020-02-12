|
|
Mary G. Kraker
Lancaster - Mary G. Kraker, 93, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Mary was born in McArthur, Ohio on April 30, 1926 to the late Charles and Anna Karns. Following many years of service, Mary retired from Hotel Lancaster and later assisted in her husband's medical practice. She was a member of The Ladies' Oriental Shrine of North America and a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Mary is survived by sisters Lana "Sammie" Haybron and Linda (Frank) Griffy, daughter Jackie (Don) Nunley, sons Joe (Debbie) Pickering and Jim (Penny) Pickering, stepchildren Dick (Pat) Pickering, Betty Bartholomew and Tom Kraker; three grandchildren Michelle (Bryan Young) Pickering, Sean Pickering and Kevin (Jenice) Pickering, four great grandchildren Ashley (Kyle Miller) Pickering, Taylor Pickering, Delaney Young and Kendall Young, one great-great grandchild Lillian Miller, along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers Elmer "Burt" Karns and Charles "Si, Buddy" Karns, sister Jo Perry, husband Floyd Pickering, son John Pickering and husband Dr. Jack Kraker.
Mary's family would like to express their special thanks to Jack (Diane) Kraker, Mark (Terri) Haybron and Christina (David) Gill for their unwavering support.
Caring cremation has taken place by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, and a celebration of life will be held at Olivedale, Sunday March 1st from 2-4. Anyone who enjoyed Mary is more than welcome to join us for food and fellowship.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or Fairhope Hospice.
Although she will be forever missed, we are happy to know that Mary is cooking and baking with friends and family in heaven. She was a spunky old broad with a fantastic laugh.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020