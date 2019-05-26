|
|
Mary Helwig
Lancaster - Mary F. Helwig, age 74 of Buckeye Lake, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, FL. She was born February 3, 1945 in Lancaster, daughter of the late Harry F. and Mildred V. (Clark) George. Mary had previously worked for the Lancaster Eagle Gazette as well as the First Medical Urgent Care in Lancaster. She loved spending time with her family and also loved going to the casinos.
She is survived by her children, Randy (Jenn) Thimmes, of Lancaster, Teresa (Bradley) Rathbone, of Lancaster, and Angela (Eric) Russell, of Pickerington; grandchildren, Sasha and Tyler Russell, Aerial North-Thimmes, and Zachery, Katelynn, and Rachel Rathbone; 5 great grandchildren; brother, David (Fran) George, of Buckeye Lake; sisters, Margaret Schmelzer, of Buckeye Lake and Joyce (Tom) Homman, of Tampa, FL; several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Keith L. Helwig; nephew, Michael Schmelzer Jr.; brother-in-law, Michael Schmeltzer.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Maple Grove Cemetery with Chaplain Karl Hartmann officiating. Cremation has been performed in the care of SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME.
To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 26, 2019