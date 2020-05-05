Services
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Imogene McCullough

Mary Imogene McCullough Obituary
Mary Imogene McCullough

LANCASTER - Mary Imogene McCullough 93 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her residence.

She was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church on George Road and a former member of Rushville Lioness Club.

Mary is survived by her sons, Douglas (Susan) McCullough of Lancaster, Ohio and Randy (Cathy) McCullough of Carroll, Ohio; daughter, Marilyn (Mark) Ritchie of New Albany, Ohio; six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; sister, Wanda Reed of Dayton, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Dorothy McLaughlin, grandson, Matthew Ritchie, brothers, Eugene and Wayne McLaughlin, and sisters, Betty Weaver and Esther Wolf.

The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers of Primrose Memory Care for their love and care of Mary Imogene.

In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Caring Cremation® is being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130.

Memorial gifts may be given to Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, c/o Cathy Comer, 5177 Berry Rd. NE, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in her memory.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 5, 2020
