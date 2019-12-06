|
Mary Jane Frost-Phillips
Mary Jane Frost-Phillips, 84, of Dublin, passed away at Dublin Methodist Hospital on December 5, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born on January 18, 1935 in Fallsburg to the late John and Alta Chloe (Deenis) Frost.
Mary was a member of the Bladensburg Church of Christ. She was also a member of the Bladensburg Chapter of the Ohio Eastern Star. She worked for Discover Card in Merchant services for 15 years, and also worked in retail sales at Lazarus, Round the Clock Hosiery and Elder Beerman. In retirement, she loved working in her flowerbeds and bird-watching.
She is survived by daughters Brenda (Jeff) Jaques of Texas and Cara (Dale) Hounshell of Dublin; brothers and sisters, Shirley Shoemaker of Mount Vernon, John Frost of Columbus, Charlene Weaver of Mount Vernon, Maxine Davis of Martinsburg and many Nieces and Nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her siblings, Clyde Frost, Goldie Ridenbaugh, Everett Warren Frost, Russell Frost, Grover Frost, Mary Hilda Frost, Emmagene Jackson, Earl VanWinkle, Willard Deenis, Raymond Frost, Paul Frost, LeDonnis Frost, Leontine Melick and Gladys Cochenour.
Family and friends may call on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00pm at the Lasater Funeral Home, 11337 Upper Gilchrist Rd. in Mount Vernon. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday - 11:00am at Bladensburg Church of Christ, Henpeck Rd. in Bladensburg. Burial will follow in Bladensburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: s Project. P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019