1/
Mary Jane Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane Smith

Pickerington - 1927-2020

Mary Jane Smith, age 93, of Pickerington, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at her residence. Born April 9, 1927 in Columbus to the late James Patrick and Mary Pearl (Miller) Graham, she was a 1945 graduate of Groveport Madison High School. She was a charter member of Epiphany Lutheran Church, and was a former 4-H advisor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Bachman Smith in 2008; son, Dean Brian Smith; and brothers, Clyde, James, Cecil, and Walter Graham. She is survived by her children, Roger (Debbie) Smith, Sandra (Roger) McLoney, Bruce (Sherry) Smith, Sharon (Dan) Cvetanovich, Ralph Smith, and Sheila (Don) Burns; daughter-in-law, Toni Greenslade-Smith; 20 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Friends may visit 2-4 pm Sunday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester. Private service and interment will be later at Union Grove Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute to Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd N., Pickerington, 43147 or Fairfield 4-H Endowment, PO Box 564, Lancaster, 43130 in her memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved