Mary Jane Smith
Pickerington - 1927-2020
Mary Jane Smith, age 93, of Pickerington, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at her residence. Born April 9, 1927 in Columbus to the late James Patrick and Mary Pearl (Miller) Graham, she was a 1945 graduate of Groveport Madison High School. She was a charter member of Epiphany Lutheran Church, and was a former 4-H advisor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Bachman Smith in 2008; son, Dean Brian Smith; and brothers, Clyde, James, Cecil, and Walter Graham. She is survived by her children, Roger (Debbie) Smith, Sandra (Roger) McLoney, Bruce (Sherry) Smith, Sharon (Dan) Cvetanovich, Ralph Smith, and Sheila (Don) Burns; daughter-in-law, Toni Greenslade-Smith; 20 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Friends may visit 2-4 pm Sunday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester. Private service and interment will be later at Union Grove Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute to Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd N., Pickerington, 43147 or Fairfield 4-H Endowment, PO Box 564, Lancaster, 43130 in her memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com