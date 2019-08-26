|
Mary Jane Woodside Kunkler
GROVE CITY - Mary Jane Woodside Kunkler 71 of Grove City, Ohio former resident of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at Monterey Nursing Home.
She attended Full Gospel Sons of God Church in Columbus, Ohio, a graduate of Fairfield Union High School Class of 1967 and Pleasant and Walnut Twp. Fire Department Ladies Auxiliaries.
Mary is survived by her children, Patrick (Loretta) Kunkler of Grove City, Ohio, Madonna (Dorsie) Lewis, III of Lancaster, Ohio and Earl Kunkler of New Lexington, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren; brothers, Jim (Carol) Woodside and Tom (Sue Roshon) Woodside all of Rushville, Ohio; sisters, Ruth (Gary) Rossell of Blossburg, PA, Betty (Mike Kern) Woodside of Butler, Ohio and Brenda (Doug) Miller of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Sandy Woodside of Rushville, Ohio and Lou Ann Woodside of Lancaster, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Bernice Woodside, brothers, Nevin and Stanley Woodside, sisters, Carol Ebbrecht and Cheryl Louise Woodside and nephew, Mike Woodside.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Pastor Michael Harding officiating. Caring Cremation® to follow. Friends may visit Tuesday from 2-4 & 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be given to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd. SE, Newark, Ohio 43055-9925.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019