Services
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:30 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
Mary Jo Darfus Agosta


1931 - 2020
Mary Jo Darfus Agosta Obituary
Mary Jo Darfus Agosta

BALTIMORE - Mary Jo Darfus Agosta 88 of Baltimore, Ohio passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center.

She was a retired receptionist for Dr. Strominger's Office with 23 years of service. She is a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church, loved her Lord, her family, flowers and birds.

Mary Jo is survived by her husband, Neil Agosta; daughters, Debbie (Darfus) (Buzz) Westhoven of Lancaster, Ohio, Jeannie (Darfus) (Jim) Solomon of Glenford, Ohio and Sally (Darfus) (James) Miller of Pleasantville, Ohio; sons, Jerry (Jayne) Darfus of Laurelville, Ohio, John Darfus of Lancaster, Ohio, Todd (Shelly) Darfus of Alexandria, Ohio and Keith Darfus of California; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; brother, Edward (Marty) Beiter of Lancaster, Ohio; sister, Phyllis Wentzinger of Cincinnati, Oho and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Jeffery Darfus and Phillip Darfus, parents, Leo and Helen Beiter, grandson, Thad Westhoven, brother, John Beiter and sister, Virginia Shaeffer.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster, Ohio. Friends may visit Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home and 1 hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Memorial gifts may be given to New Beginnings Baptist Church, 438 S. Ewing St., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or .

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020
