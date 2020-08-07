Mary Jo "Maggie" Kilbarger
Lancaster - Mary Jo (Maggie) Kilbarger, 84, daughter of Clarence and Ima (Wright) Kilbarger passed away Thursday, August 6th, 2020 at Altercare in Somerset, Ohio. She was a Graduate of Berne Union High School, Class of 1954. She had attended Lancaster Business College and had worked for Ohio Bell Telephone Co; the office of Irving Drew Shoe Factory and had retired after 44 plus years at Ohio Concrete Products, previously known as Mattox Brothers in Lancaster.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clarence Joseph, Lawrence, Jim, Earl, Lloyd; sisters, Alma Elizabeth and Ruth Ann Davis; her sister in laws and her brother in law.
She is survived by sisters, Margaret (Dan) Jenkins, Marie (Steve) Scott; brother, Skip (Terry) Kilbarger; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Maggie was an avid sports fan and she enjoyed watching the Ohio State Buckeyes, whether it be football or basketball. She was a dedicated Cleveland Browns fan, since the Jim Brown days. Game time was her time.
Even though our sister did not have children of her own, she dearly loved her nieces and nephews. Maggie could be seen in the stands cheering on her namesake, Tammi Jo play basketball during her high school and college years. She enjoyed vacations and camping with her family. One of her unforgettable experiences was our European River Cruise. During her retirement years she enjoyed the beautiful home at the bottom of Magic Mountain and sitting at the breakfast nook or front porch watching the birds and deer. Maggie will be greatly missed by all, but never forgotten.
In honor of her request there will be no services. Burial will be in Stukey Cemetery, Sugar Grove, Ohio.
Contributions in memory of her can be made to Alzheimer's Association
.