Mary Kate "Kay" (Barrett) Wiseman
Lancaster - Mary Kate "Kay" (Barrett) Wiseman 89, of Lancaster, passed away at Bickford Senior Living on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Kate Graduated from Jacksonville High School. She was a loving wife and homemaker. She loved to golf, dance, and travel. In her later years, she enjoyed many days watching the world go by at Rising Park.

Kate is survived by her niece, Betty J. Davis and her friend, Joe Azbell.

Kate was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Gerald Wiseman; father, Francis Barrett; mother, Dory Barrett; step-daughter, Sharon Moore; many brothers and sisters; and several nieces and nephews.

Keeping with Kate's wishes Caring Cremation has taken place by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Lancaster. A private burial will take place in Alexander Cemetery in Athens, Ohio.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit wwwfuneralhome.com.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
