Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Mary L. Knisley


1944 - 2020
Mary L. Knisley Obituary
Mary L. Knisley

Lancaster - Mary L. Knisley age 75 of Lancaster, went to be with her Lord on Feb. 11, 2020 at the Pickering House. She was born to the late Wilbur and Mary Poling Sturms on Oct. 20, 1944 in Philippi, WV. She retired after 20+ years as a teacher's aid in the Lancaster City Schools. She was a member of the Grace Community Christian Church, and she enjoyed traveling, reading, gospel music, and her church groups. Mary loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Mary is survived by her ; sons, Mike (Suzanne) Landis and Scott (Amber) Landis; daughter, Jamie (Michael) Kostiuk; grandchildren, Amber (Corbin) Jones, Denae, Isaac, and Andrew Landis and Brody Kostiuk; great grandchildren, Sam and Grace Jones; siblings, Doyle (Mary Lou) Sturms, Gladys (David) Phebus, Carol (Ron) Balser, and Rosa Lea Goss; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Erik Landis.

A memorial service will take place on Friday at 10:30 AM at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. Caring Cremation™ has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Grace Community Christian Church, 707 E Main St., Lancaster, OH 43130, or to a . Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
