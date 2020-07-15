1/
Mary L. O'Neil
1944 - 2020
Mary L. O'Neil

BALTIMORE - Mary L. O'Neil, 75, of Pataskala, Ohio passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Licking Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 18, 1944 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late William and Inez Moore. She was a 1963 graduate of Lancaster High School. Mary was a retired nursing assistant for the Fairfield Medical Center. She enjoyed sewing and cooking. Her main force in life was her family, especially her beloved grandchildren, who called her "Meemaw," Kimberly and Allison Zollinger, Kaitalin and Kayla Daley, and her great grandchild Zacchaeus Daley.

Mary is survived by her husband, Michael F. O'Neil; daughters, Terri Zollinger (Brian Orphey) of New Palestine, Indiana and Tammy Daley (Chad Wilkins) of Glenford, Ohio; grandchildren; great grandchild; sisters, Helen Lindsey of Mildred, Mississippi and Judith Morgan of Pickerington, Ohio; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mary (John) Dimond, Joseph (Sarah) O'Neil, Thomas (Jane) O'Neil all of Columbus, Ohio, David O'Neil of Beallsville, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen O'Neil; parents; sisters, Kathleen Moore and Annetta Ludwig; brothers, Harry, Glenn, Jerry, Howard and Ron Moore

Caring Cremation® has taken place at the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 207 S. MAIN STREET, BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105. Friends may visit Monday, July 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed. A graveside service will follow at the Morgan Chapel Cemetery, Hocking County, Ohio at 1:00 p.m.

Memorial gifts may be given to the American Heart Association, 15120 Collection Center Drive, Chicago, Illinois 60693 in her memory.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
JUL
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Morgan Chapel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
July 13, 2020
Mike and family, we are so sorry to hear of Marys passing. Prayers and comfort during this sad time.
Tim & Michele Gardner
Family
