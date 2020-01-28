|
|
Mary Louise DeLong
Lancaster - Mary Louise (Lyons) DeLong died on Monday, January 27, 2020. Mary was born on April 8, 1933 in Somerset, Ohio to Harry Lyons and Vergie (Starkey) Lyons.
Mary was predeceased in death by her husband Merle E. DeLong, brothers, Robert (Bob), Theodore (Ted), Richard (Dickie) and Norman Lyons, Sister, Elsie Lyons Wilder and numerous nieces and nephew. Mary is survived by her daughters, Diane Driver, Sandra Callahan, and her daughter and son-in- law, Cathy and David May. Grandchildren, Mark (Becca) Callahan, Eddie Callahan, Amber (Randy) Downs, Ryan Driver and Matthew (Holly) May. Great grand-children, Alyssa Callahan, Faith Downs, Christian Callahan, Blake Downs, Morgan Driver and Marley Driver. Mary is also survived by her sister, Nancy Brumley of Marshall, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary will be missed by her furbabies, Handsome Harry, Norman and Heidi. Mary worked at RBM, Bay's Food Market, Madison Bar and Grill and was a retired real estate agent. Mary was very active in Room Mothers and PT A at South School while her daughters attended.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday January 31, 2020 at the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Keller officiating. Burial will be at Somerset Methodist Cemetery. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The family warmly wants to thank the Arbors of Carroll staff and physicians, for their compassionate and loving care for Mary.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020