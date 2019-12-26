|
Mary Louise Helber
Lancaster - Mary Louise Helber, age 88 of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at The Pickering House in Lancaster, Ohio.
Born August 2, 1931 in Logan, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late William Arthur and Tena Marie (Westenbarger) Glick.
Mary was a homemaker. She truly enjoyed music and dancing but most of all her family.
Mary is survived by two sons, Edward "Ed" Allan (Cathy) Helber of Lancaster, Ohio and Arthur Andrew "Andy" Helber of Logan, Ohio; three grandchildren, Allan (Holly) Helber, Scot (Amber) Helber, and Isaac Helber; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Shirley (John) Sigler of Logan, Ohio; sister-in-law, Loretta Helber of Logan, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Allan Andrew "Doc" Helber (2019); several brothers and sisters; and stepmother Esther (Wilson) Glick.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio, with Pastor Richard E. Fitch officiating.
Burial will take place in Pleasant Valley (Helber) Cemetery, Marion Twp., Hocking Co., Ohio.
Friends may call Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in Mary's memory to FairHope Hospice and Palliative Care, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or payable to Pleasant Valley (Helber) Cemetery, c/o Vicki Hedges, 10417 Walnut-Dowler Road, Logan, Ohio 43138.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019