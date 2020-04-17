|
Mary Maureen Deely
BALTIMORE - Mary Maureen Deely, 62, of Baltimore passed away at her home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Mary was born September 3, 1957 in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of William and Frances (Snider) Deely. Mary was a 1975 graduate of Walnut Ridge High School and graduated from Capital University in 1979. She was employed as a registered nurse for 39 years, of which 35 years were with the Mount Carmel Health System and focused on critical care. Mary was a current parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Buckeye Lake, Ohio, a former parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Pickerington, Ohio, and a member of The Cross Country Club.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, William Deely, brothers, Michael Deely and Daniel Deely, and a sister-in-law, Carole Miller Henderson. She is survived by her husband, Edwin Miller; son, Sean (Annie) McCafferty of Roanoke, VA; mother, Frances Deely of Columbus, Ohio; two sisters, Julianne (Brian) Frost and Kathleen (Steven) Spencer, both of Fishers, IN; one brother, William (Donna) Deely of Pickerington, Ohio; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Deely of Collierville, TN; brother-in-law, Terry Henderson of Westerville and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.
