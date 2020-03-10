Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
7:30 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Mary Motter Obituary
Mary Motter

Lancaster - Mary Agnes (Fox) Motter, age 87, passed Monday, March 9, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born June 7, 1932 to the late Henry and Marie (Deible) Fox in Lancaster. Mary was a 1950 graduate of St. Mary High School and a 1953 graduate of Mt. Carmel School of Nursing. She married William "Bill" Motter Sr. in 1956. Mary retired from Fairfield Medical Center in 1993. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.

Mary is survived by her children, William (Sherry) Motter Jr., Katy Zimmerman, and James (Maureen) Motter; grand children, Janet (Issac) Hill, Marie (Jon) Stone, Megan (Paul) Kirian, Sarah and Daniel Motter, Evan and Elise Zimmerman, Wesley and Bailey Motter; great grandchildren, Caden, Jordan, and Jemma Hill, Fiona and Regan Stone; son in law, Pat Estep; brother, Brother Joseph Fox CSC; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Melissa Estep; granddaughter, Brittany Motter; 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

Friends may visit 2 - 4pm and 6 - 8pm Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Sheridan Funeral Home with a vigil service at 7:30pm.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30am Monday, March 16, 2020, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church with Fr. Craig Eilerman as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Brothers of Holy Cross, Midwest Province, Attn: Brother Roy Smith, CSC, P.O. Box 460, Notre Dame, IN 46556-0460. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2020
