Mary Mulroy
Lancaster - Mary Charlotte Joos Mulroy died peacefully on February 6, 2020, at her home in Lancaster, Ohio, of complications from a cerebral hemorrhage.
Mary was born on January 18, 1931 in Lancaster, to the late Hilda and Edward Joos, the fourth born of their twelve children. Mary grew up at the Joos family farm on Beck's Knob Road. Her father taught her to drive a tractor at age 12 as farm help was scarce due to WWII. Mary was a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, and attended St. Mary Catholic School. She was a 1949 graduate of St. Mary High School (now William V. Fisher Catholic). After graduation, Mary was employed in the credit department at the Fashion Department Store and in the accounting department at Ohio Farm Bureau Insurance Company in Columbus, Ohio.
In 1953 Mary married Donald R. Mulroy, also of Lancaster, who was employed by Anchor Hocking Glass Co. They had been high school classmates. Mary and Don had seven children, whom they raised at their home on Park Street in Lancaster.
Mary worked from home as an accomplished seamstress and made prom and wedding dresses for local teens and brides. For some years she joined her late sister, Clara Crook, as a seamstress at her dress shop, Wedding Traditions, in downtown Lancaster. Mary was an accomplished quilter and crocheter. She crocheted a special afghan for each grandchild and presented one to her nieces and nephews as wedding presents. Mary crafted a special Christmas ornament for her grandchildren every year, and enjoyed vegetable gardening and "putting up" her harvest. She was famous for her pickles, pies and cookies.
Mary was very active at her parish and at St. Mary School for decades. She served as a Eucharistic Minister, RCIA sponsor, was a member of the Lady Knights of Columbus, a cafeteria volunteer, and was a faithful attendee at Sunday and weekday Masses.
Mary was active in the community as a member of Standing Stone Kiwanis, presiding as president 1991-1992 and as a volunteer at the Sherman House and Georgian House.
Following the untimely death of her husband in 1986, Mary began a new career as an office manager for Jeanne Secoy Realty until her retirement.
In addition to her parents, husband, and sister, four siblings predeceased her: Thomas Joos, and Charles Joos, of Lancaster, Elizabeth Laube of Cincinnati, and Francis (Bud) Joos of Pickerington, Ohio.
Mary is survived by her children, Diane Hoy (Paul), Helen Mulroy, Mariann Mulroy, Theresa Krooner (Robert), all of Lancaster, Loraine Tracy (Donald) of Richmond, VA, Patrick Mulroy (Lynn) of Goshen, IN, Steven Mulroy (Faith) of Northport, FL; six siblings, Margaret Blake Dorothy Wright, Jean Schmelzer, Ann Hubble Kunkler, and Philip Joos, all of Lancaster, and Catherine Emerick (Don) of Kearney, Nebraska; 18 grandchildren; one great grandchild; a multitude of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and in-laws Shirley Joos, Gene and Rose Mulroy and Michael Kessler.
Special thanks to Fairhope Hospice for their comforting care in Mary's final days and to the health care staff of Fairfield Medical Center and Ohio State University Brain and Spinal Hospital, friends and neighbors who provided meals, love and support. A special thank you to Mariann Mulroy for her years of devoted service as Mary's caretaker.
The family will receive friends from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on February 11, 2020 at Sheridan Funeral Home, 222 S. Columbus Street, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 with a vigil service conducted at 7:30PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on February 12, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 132 S. High Street, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020