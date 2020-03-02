|
Mary O. Gaskill
Carrol - Mary Olive Gaskill, 87 of Carroll passed away on Sunday, March 1st, 2020 at Arbors of Carroll. Mary was born on April 9th, 1932 to the late Ellis and Eva Tennant in West Virginia. She worked at the Hills Department Store for many years. Mary loved gardening, canning and playing horseshoe. She also enjoyed woodworking, collecting and painting pretty rocks, as well as doing jig saw puzzles and listening to her Christian music. Mary was also famous for her homemade pepperoni rolls and pancakes.
Mary is survived by her children, Robert (Cathy) Gaskill, James (Carrie) Gaskill, William (Linda) Gaskill, David (Shawna) Gaskill, Mary (Eric) Lordier, and Kathy (Scott) Mosley; many grandchildren and great children; and her sisters, Faye Stimmell, Mable Smith, and Jean Demastas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gaskill; great-great grandchild, Daisy Carrathers; brothers, William Tennant, Melvin Tennant, Arlie Ray Tennant, Charles Tennant, Frankie Tennant, and Marvin Tennant; and her sisters, Carolyn Tennant, Nancy Shriver, Lillian Tennant and Bertha Tennant.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at 10AM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Charles Wheatley officiating. Burial is to follow at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens in Canal Winchester, Ohio. Friends and family may visit on Friday from 2PM-4PM & 6PM-8PM at the funeral home.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020