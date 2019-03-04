|
|
Mary Stump
Lancaster - Mary Alice Stump, 87, of Lancaster, passed away at home surrounded by family. She was born September 30, 1931 in Rushville, OH to the late Ralph and Mary (Goodman) Griffith. Mary worked for Anchor Hocking for 26 years before retirement. She was a member of Open Door Baptist Church and Olive Dale Senior Citizens and was secretary at Pleasant Hill Church. Mary had many interests and hobbies including, needlepoint, crafts, painting, bowling, collecting angels, puzzles, gardening, baking casseroles and she loved to visit Amish country. She gave multiple donations to charities and loved her dear Lord Jesus Christ. Mary is survived by her husband of 32 years Carl "Pat" Stump, sons Ronald (Deb) Bash of Zephyr Hills, FL and Dave (Susie) Bash of Lancaster, children by marriage, Rod (Joan) Stump, Beverly (Ron) Cheadle, Carla (Jeff) Ayers, Robin (Fred) Beaver and Vickie (Carl) Moore, grandsons Erin and Jeremy Bash, several step grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, sisters, Freda Kerher, Jane (Phil) Zaayer, best friend Hilda Fernow and beloved dog Ginger. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Edgar, Ralph, Max and Lee Griffith, sisters, Marietta Grubb, Virginia Woltz, Florence Parsons, Mona Rice, Anne Short and Lura Mae Miller, late husband Jim Bash, stepson Bruce Stump, step granddaughter Jenny Stump and mother of Erin Barbara Bash. The family would like to give thanks to Hospice of Central Ohio for the wonderful care Mary received, special thanks to nurses Theresa Tatman and Tangela Kellenbarger, aide Kristin Burkhardt and the entire staff. Funeral service will be 1:00 Tuesday March 5, 2019 at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville. Burial will be in Amanda Twp. Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 4-8 and 1 hour prior to funeral Tuesday. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019