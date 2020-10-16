1/
Mary Westhoven
1939 - 2020
Mary Westhoven

Sugar Grove - Mary M. Westhoven, 81, of Sugar Grove passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Pickering House. She was born on August 18, 1939 in Lancaster to the late Albert and Opal (Griffith) Drake. Mary ran Producer Livestock Restaurant and worked food service for many years. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who cherished her family and enjoyed cooking delicious meals for them all.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Ronald L. Westhoven; sons Ronald (Nancy) Westhoven and Robert (Kim) Westhoven; grandchildren Nickole (Andrew) Cerkan, John Westhoven; great grandson Tuff Westhoven; brothers Roger (Patty) Drake, and Kenny (Dotty) Drake, sisters Donna (Sam) Friesner and Bonnie Pulsinelle; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 4-8p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the funeral home. We will be doing social distancing, following health protocol and requiring wearing of masks. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice Pickering House 282 Sells Rd Lancaster. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home
OCT
22
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Sheridan Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
