Mary Zeimer
North East, Maryland - Mary Zeimer, 86, formerly of Stoutsville, passed away at her daughter's home in North East, Maryland. She was born October 27, 1932 in Norfolk, Virginia and was the daughter of the late James Leslie "Melbourn" and Henrietta (Emmons) Jernigan. Mary was a member of St. John Church in Stoutsville and was a cook for Crites Nursing Home and Brown Memorial Home after over 40 years of service.
She is survived by daughters, Lavern (Kenny) Paskins, Theresa McKittrick and Donna (Cindy Fox) Zeimer; sons, Don Zeimer, Jr., Wayne (Tina) Zeimer and Timothy Zeimer, Jr.; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; brother, James (Louise) Jernigan and a sister, Dolly (Dick) Scott. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don E. Zeimer, Sr.; son, David Pool Zeimer and daughter Phyllis Lee Paskins.
Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She spent her life serving God and others.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda with Rev. Ted Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday.
Kind notes of condolence may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019