Services
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Zeimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Zeimer


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Zeimer Obituary
Mary Zeimer

North East, Maryland - Mary Zeimer, 86, formerly of Stoutsville, passed away at her daughter's home in North East, Maryland. She was born October 27, 1932 in Norfolk, Virginia and was the daughter of the late James Leslie "Melbourn" and Henrietta (Emmons) Jernigan. Mary was a member of St. John Church in Stoutsville and was a cook for Crites Nursing Home and Brown Memorial Home after over 40 years of service.

She is survived by daughters, Lavern (Kenny) Paskins, Theresa McKittrick and Donna (Cindy Fox) Zeimer; sons, Don Zeimer, Jr., Wayne (Tina) Zeimer and Timothy Zeimer, Jr.; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; brother, James (Louise) Jernigan and a sister, Dolly (Dick) Scott. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don E. Zeimer, Sr.; son, David Pool Zeimer and daughter Phyllis Lee Paskins.

Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She spent her life serving God and others.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda with Rev. Ted Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday.

Kind notes of condolence may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now