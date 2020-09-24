Maryland Belhorn



Lancaster - Maryland Black Belhorn, 92, of Lancaster, passed away Thursday September 22, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. Maryland was born June 8, 1928 on the family farm in Marcy, Ohio, to the late Perry Layton Black and Anna Belle Shultz Black. She was a Canal Winchester graduate, Class of 1946. She married Richard William Belhorn in September 1952. She was a long-time active member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, with participation in the Lydia Circle, Christian Education (youth and adult), Women of the Church, Church Council, youth mentor. She delighted in providing the Children's Message during the Sunday service. She was a master storyteller. Maryland was instrumental in founding the church's We Care corner that provided clothing to those in need. This community outreach continues today as Lancaster Lutherans Together Clothing Ministry. Other community activities include hospital volunteer, homebound visitation, serving meals to those in need. She was employed by Dr. Paul Blum and Dr. Terry Schultz as an administrative assistant. Maryland loved her family, her church family, the annual Hog Roast, family reunions and working in her yard. Maryland is survived by daughters, Lynn Belhorn and Betsy (Mark) Riggs; grandchildren, Kristin McCasland and fiancé David Ruehle; Megan McCasland and fiancé Quentin Rana; Saki Kumagai (Ivan Matias Bessemer Rayas); Adam (Kristine) Riggs; Hunter Riggs and Griffin Riggs; great grandchildren, Jonas, Zhanna, Shiloh and Baby Girl Ruehle (anticipated arrival 1-2021); Kennedy and Campbell; Hana; Levi (anticipated arrival 1-2021); sisters-in-law, Lois Black and Jeanne Black; nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Amy Carter and Ethan Roberts for their friendship and support. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brothers, Paul, Layton Jr., Ned and John Black; nephews Barry Black and Larry Black. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Maryland's honor may be made to: St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 105 E. Mulberry St., Lancaster, OH 43130. Please note Clothing Ministry in the memo line.









