Tucson, Arizona - Matthew (Matt) Thomas Hall, 46, passed away unexpectedly in Tucson, Arizona. He is the son of Thomas (Tim) and Lynn Hall of Lancaster. Matt graduated from Lancaster High School in 1992, where he was in the Lancaster Percussion Ensemble and marching band. He attended the University of Cincinnati where he was a charter member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. He also graduated from the Motorcycle Mechanics Institute in Glendale, Arizona, and received a certificate as a motorcycle technician specialist. He worked as a mechanic for Harley Davidson in Tucson. He was also a bartender for Casino del Sol. He enjoyed his Harley Davidson motorcycle and his beloved Volkswagen bus, which he was in the process of restoring. Matt was a great fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Boston Red Sox, and the Chicago bears. He was also an avid golfer. Matthew is survived by his parents, his sisters Kristin (Mike) Hill and Erin Hall, and his nephews, Joshua and Jason Hill, all of Tucson. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Ann and Rod Swearingen, Jim and Mid Hall, and Steve and Susan Hall. Because of Matt's love of animals, especially his dogs Fenway and Ziva, memorial contributions may be made to the Fairfield County Humane Society. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Brings Funeral Home is handling



the arrangements in Tucson, and Halteman-Fett-Dyer Funeral Home is handling



the arrangements in Lancaster.









