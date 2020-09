Or Copy this URL to Share

Matt Hall



Matthew (Matt) Thomas Hall, 46, passed away unexpectedly in Tucson, Arizona. A memorial service will be held on Thursday September 17, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Brian Jones officiating. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 6 to 8 pm at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be held at Forest Rose Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store