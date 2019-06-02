Services
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen McGuire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen McGuire


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maureen McGuire Obituary
Maureen McGuire

LANCASTER - Maureen McGuire, 61, of Lancaster passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after a long illness. She was born March 9, 1958, to John and Patricia McGuire.

Maureen is survived by her mother, Patricia; brothers, Michael and John; and sister, Linda.

She was preceded in death by her father, John; and brother, David McGuire.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm Friday, June 7th at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, Lancaster. Burial at a later date in Maple Grove Cemetery, Baltimore.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries