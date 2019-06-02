|
|
Maureen McGuire
LANCASTER - Maureen McGuire, 61, of Lancaster passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after a long illness. She was born March 9, 1958, to John and Patricia McGuire.
Maureen is survived by her mother, Patricia; brothers, Michael and John; and sister, Linda.
She was preceded in death by her father, John; and brother, David McGuire.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm Friday, June 7th at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, Lancaster. Burial at a later date in Maple Grove Cemetery, Baltimore.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 2, 2019