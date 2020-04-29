Services
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
Maurice H. Lehman Obituary
BALTIMORE - Maurice H. Lehman 80 of Baltimore, Ohio passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center.

He was a retired cable former for Lucent Technologies. Maurice was a member of Peace United Methodist Church in Pickerington and enjoyed going to and supporting all the area church suppers. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels of Fairfield County and loved working on his farm tractors including his Ferguson farm tractor and just plain being outside working around the house.

Maurice is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lucy Lehman; daughter, Lisa (Gary) Blank of Sugar Grove, Ohio; grandchildren, Arial (Charles), Kristian, Carly, Megan and Russell; great grandchildren, Layne, Marley, Aiden and Cody; brother, Earl (Nancy) Lehman of Bremen, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Borys-Lehman of Chillicothe, Ohio and Lillian Lehman of Baltimore, Ohio; niece, Courtney (Josh) Berry of Pleasantville, Ohio, aunts, uncles, cousins and a large extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Lucille Lehman, brothers, Charles and Jack Lehman.

In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a graveside service will be held at a later date in St. Michael's Cemetery. Caring Cremation® is being handled by the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105.

Memorial gifts may be given to St. Michael's United Church of Christ, PO Box 154, Baltimore, Ohio 43105 in his memory.

Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020
