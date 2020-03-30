Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Phelps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Phelps

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine Phelps Obituary
Maxine Phelps

Lancaster - Maxine Phelps, a resident of Heritage Village, Gerry, New York, formerly of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Maxine was born on September 14, 1928, in Sugar Grove, Ohio, the daughter of William and Georgia (Compton) Fulton.

Maxine lived most of her adult life in Lancaster, Ohio. She was employed for 30 years at Anchor Hocking Glass Corporation and retired in January, 1985. In retirement, she enjoyed working part-time in Customer Service at several Lancaster retail stores, including Sears and Target. She enjoyed her family, flower and vegetable gardening, needlework, crafts, and crossword puzzles. Maxine had a quick wit and spunky personality. She also had a vast knowledge of trivia. She was a member of the Sheridan United Methodist Church and was involved in several senior groups.

Maxine is survived by daughter, Pamela (Gary) Burmaster, of Sheridan, New York; son, Mark (Roxie) Phelps of Lake Placid, Florida; three grandchildren, Bethany (Matthew) Margolis, Lestie (Donald) Seelig, and Brian Phelps. Several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Homer Phelps, Jr.; sister, Charlene Linehan; and granddaughter, Amanda Burmaster.

A graveside memorial service will take place later this year in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the , at ., or 225 North Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to a .
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -