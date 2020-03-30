|
Maxine Phelps
Lancaster - Maxine Phelps, a resident of Heritage Village, Gerry, New York, formerly of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Maxine was born on September 14, 1928, in Sugar Grove, Ohio, the daughter of William and Georgia (Compton) Fulton.
Maxine lived most of her adult life in Lancaster, Ohio. She was employed for 30 years at Anchor Hocking Glass Corporation and retired in January, 1985. In retirement, she enjoyed working part-time in Customer Service at several Lancaster retail stores, including Sears and Target. She enjoyed her family, flower and vegetable gardening, needlework, crafts, and crossword puzzles. Maxine had a quick wit and spunky personality. She also had a vast knowledge of trivia. She was a member of the Sheridan United Methodist Church and was involved in several senior groups.
Maxine is survived by daughter, Pamela (Gary) Burmaster, of Sheridan, New York; son, Mark (Roxie) Phelps of Lake Placid, Florida; three grandchildren, Bethany (Matthew) Margolis, Lestie (Donald) Seelig, and Brian Phelps. Several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Homer Phelps, Jr.; sister, Charlene Linehan; and granddaughter, Amanda Burmaster.
A graveside memorial service will take place later this year in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the , at ., or 225 North Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to a .
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020