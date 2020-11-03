Melba Hastings
Amanda - Melba A. Hastings, 75, of Amanda, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was born February 27, 1945 in Lancaster and was the daughter of the late Paul and Hazel (Hedges) Warner. Melba was a graduate of Amanda Clearcreek High School and a member of Amanda Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. She was also a member of the Amanda Twp. Fireman's Auxillary. She was a devoted homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Patrick Hastings; sons, Terry (Doneyl) Miller, Paul (Angie) Miller and Ryan (Wendi) Davis; step daughter, Jammie Hastings and dear family member, Stephanie Davis; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Janet (Bob) Combs and Paula Freeman; sister-in-law, Shirley and Brent Estell and nieces and nephews.
A grave side service will be held 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Amanda Twp. Cemetery with Rev. Julian Taggart and Liz Tietz officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Amanda Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 216, Amanda, Ohio 43102 in Melba's memory.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Fairfield Medical Center and FairHope for their compassion and care for Melba.
Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
.